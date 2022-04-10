हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

IPL 2022: Fans troll umpire as KKR's Ajinkya Rahane given wrongly out on first two balls vs DC, check reactions

Rahane given out on the first two balls of the KKR batting innings

IPL 2022: Fans troll umpire as KKR&#039;s Ajinkya Rahane given wrongly out on first two balls vs DC, check reactions
Source: Twitter

IPL 2022: Another strange moment in the IPL 2022 took place in the clash between the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 10). After some explosive batting display from DC, KKR began their chase of 215 runs at the Brabounre Stadium. Shockingly, Ajinkya Rahane was wrongly given out in the first two balls at beginning of KKR's chase.

Delhi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was in fine rhythm right from the start. First, Rahane was given out for a caught behind decision by the umpire. He took a DRS review straight away knowing there was no bat involved and the decision was reversed.

Right after that on the very next ball, Rahane was given out again for an LBW decision. However, there was a clear inside edge and he took a review again and proved the umpire wrong in the first two balls of the KKR innings.

Shockingly, in the third ball from Rahman, Rahane was actually out when he tried to play cover drive. He nicked the ball behind to Rishabh Pant but there was no appeal from the Delhi Capitals team. 

Later, DC coach Ricky Ponting was also seen on the screen disappointed with skipper Rishabh Pant for not appealing or taking a review for that dismissal in the third ball.

After the hilarious moment, fans on twitter went crazy trolling the umpire. Check the reactions below...

DC, in the end, managed to beat KKR by 44 runs and collect two more points in the league.  


IPL 2022Ajinkya RahaneRahane UmpireIPL umpireDC vs KKRDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
