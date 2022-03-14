हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Glenn Maxwell, David Warner among 26 cricketers who will miss first week of T20 league

Top cricketers like Glenn Maxwell and David Warner from Australia, Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock from South Africa will be unavailable for first week of IPL 2022 due to personal and national team commitments.

IPL 2022: Glenn Maxwell, David Warner among 26 cricketers who will miss first week of T20 league
RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will get underway on March 26 with a clash between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The T20 league might be getting underway in little over 10 days’ time but some top foreign cricketers will not be available for the first week of the tournament.

Top cricketers like Glenn Maxwell and David Warner from Australia, Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock from South Africa will be unavailable for first week of IPL 2022 due to personal and national team commitments. Here are the three international series that may disrupt the availability of overseas stars…

* West Indies vs England – England is currently competing in a Test series against West Indies. The last match of the series will be played on March 28.

* Pakistan vs Australia – Australia and Pakistan are currently playing a Test series, which will be followed by three ODIs and one T20I. The Test series will end on 25th March, whereas the tour will be over on April 5.

* South Africa vs Bangladesh – South Africa will play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh. This ODI series will end on 23rd March, whereas the Test series will end on April 12.

Top foreign cricketers who could miss first week of IPL:

Dwaine Pretorius, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Aiden Markram, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje (injury), Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Behrendorff, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans on Sunday (March 13) unveiled their team’s official jersey at the Narendra Modi Cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, in the presence of captain Hardik Pandya, head coach Ashish Nehra, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki and BCCI secretary Jay Shah and other team members and officials, ahead of the beginning of the IPL 2022.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise will make its IPL debut alongside Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season to make the cash-rich league a 10-team affair. The Hardik Pandya-led side will open their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 with the clash against Lucknow franchise at the Wankhede Stadium. However, before that they will have a pre-season camp at their iconic home stadium in Ahmedabad.

