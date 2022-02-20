हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil team logo, check the logo reveal HERE

Gujarat Titans reveal their team logo and jersey

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil team logo, check the logo reveal HERE
Source: Twitter

Indian Premier League (IPL) new franchise Gujarat Titans on Sunday (February 20) released their logo. The Titans are one of the two new franchises introduced in the star-studded T20 tournament.

Titans, who are debuting in the 15th edition of the IPL, unveiled their team logo and jersey in their virtual universe (The Titans Dugout).

Gujarat Titans have built a strong team combination at the mega-auction, with marquee players such as Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, and Lockie Ferguson. The squad also includes the likes of Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, who will be joining the team's draft picks - Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill.

Here's the logo:

As one of the youngest franchises, Gujarat Titans aims to make their foray into the IPL a strong and resilient one.

