IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil team logo, check the logo reveal HERE

Indian Premier League (IPL) new franchise Gujarat Titans on Sunday (February 20) released their logo. The Titans are one of the two new franchises introduced in the star-studded T20 tournament.

Titans, who are debuting in the 15th edition of the IPL, unveiled their team logo and jersey in their virtual universe (The Titans Dugout).

How excited are you to witness @gujarat_titans in action A look at their squad as they gear up for their maiden IPL appearance #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/yQ38D01aG6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 14, 2022

Gujarat Titans have built a strong team combination at the mega-auction, with marquee players such as Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, and Lockie Ferguson. The squad also includes the likes of Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, who will be joining the team's draft picks - Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill.

Here's the logo:

_____Step into the Titans Dugout! __ Watch our stars unveil the logo in the metaverse! _ __ https://t.co/dCcIzWpM4U#GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/9N6Cl6a3y4 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 20, 2022

As one of the youngest franchises, Gujarat Titans aims to make their foray into the IPL a strong and resilient one.