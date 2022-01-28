IPL 2022: Harshal Patel wants to play for THIS team in coming seasons

Indian pacer Harshal Patel has made a name for himself through brilliant performances in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

However, despite his good show, the bowler was not retained by RCB. The Bangalore franchise retained Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell and let him go.

That means the 31-year-old cricketer will be in the mega auction. He has kept his base price Rs 2 crore and will be hoping he gets a good deal.

But is there a team Harshal is looking forward to playing for? The pacer does have a favourite.

In an interview with Crictracker, he revealed the franchise he would like to play for in the coming editions. And that franchise is Chennai Super Kings. Harshal said they are the best team and that he would like to play under former India captain MS Dhoni.

"CSK is the best team I would ever like to play in IPL and MS Dhoni is the best captain in the world,” Harshal said.

Harshal also mentioned the reason behind RCB's decision to let him go.

"When I was not retained, Mike Hesson called me and said, that it was mainly purse management. They would obviously love to have me back in the team and I too would obviously would love to go back and play for the team because RCB and this season (2021) changed my entire career and my entire life. However, in terms of auction, I haven’t heard from any franchises yet," he said.