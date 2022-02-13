हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 mega auction: Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed bought by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Indian pacers Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed were bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crore and 5.2 crore.

IPL 2022 mega auction:Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed bought by Delhi Capitals
Chetan Sakariya.(Source: Twitter)

India pacer Chetan Sakariya was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crore on Day 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday (February 13). India pacer Ishant Sharma did not find any takers and he went unsold while left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 crore.

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore. Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi went unsold as he did not find any bidders. Medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma was picked up by Punjab Kings for his base price at Rs 50 lakh. India fast bowler Navdeep Saini was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.6 crore.

Sheldon Cottrell and Nathan Coulter-Nile went unsold while India pacer Jaydev Unadkat was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.3 crore. West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore while Proteas pacer Marco Jansen was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore. India off-spinner K Gowtham was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakh. Earlier, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Sunday was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore.

Meanwhile, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, England skipper Eoin Morgan. Australia skipper Aaron Finch went unsold in the first round of bidding. The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore.

Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

