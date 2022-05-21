हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Mahela Jayawardene makes BIG statement on Jofra Archer's availability for next year, says THIS

In the IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians bought Archer for Rs 8 crore after a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Archer was named Most Valuable Player in IPL 2022 which was played in UAE. 

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians&#039; Mahela Jayawardene makes BIG statement on Jofra Archer&#039;s availability for next year, says THIS
Source/Twitter

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are going through a forgetful phase in IPL 2022. The five-time champions Mumbai are wooden spooners of the season with just three wins in 13 games and will finish at the bottom of the table this year. Cricket experts around the world criticised Mumbai's auction strategy for spending the bulk of their money on England's Jofra Archer who was injured and was not going to play in IPL 2022. To add to their trouble Archer's injury has been extended as he was ruled out of England's 2022 season and could even miss the next season as well. 

Reflecting on the same Mumbai head coach Mahela Jayawardene said, “Jofra’s availability for the next season is too far ahead at the moment. Our experts will keep an eye on his fitness along with those in the ECB. It is a new injury and not an old one, so hopefully, recovery should be quicker for him. We’ll see how he progresses from this injury."

In the IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians bought Archer for Rs 8 crore after a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Archer was named Most Valuable Player in IPL 2022 which was played in UAE. Along with his bowling, he can be handy with the bat down the order. But that's when he can play, he has been out of the cricket circuit for almost two years now due to injury. 

Meanwhile, Mumbai will play their last league game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. It's a revenge time for Mumbai as way back in IPL 2018 DC thrashed MI in the last league stage match to end their hopes of qualification. MI will also get support from Bangalore as if they win the game RCB qualifies for the playoffs.It is a pride game for Mumbai but Delhi Capitals have everything to play for as it is a do-or-die game for them. 

