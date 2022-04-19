RR's paceman Prasidh Krishna gave his team a big relief when he dismissed KKR's Aaron Finch who was batting on 58 (27) in an IPL thriller between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (April 18). Interestingly, after the dismissal, Krishna was seen exchanging words with his former RCB teammate.

Krishna bowled a short pitch delivery wide of the off-stump to lure Finch into a mistimed shot and the plan worked as Finch tried to cut it over deep point for a six only to get dismissed. The Australia white-ball skipper was caught by Karun Nair at deep-point and Rajasthan broke the dangerous partnership of Finch and Shreyas Iyer.

Notably, Prasidh gave a fiery send-off to Finch as both the players were involved in a verbal spat.

Coming to Monday’s match, Jos Buttler`s 103-run knock, his second of the season, and Yuzvendra Chahal’s five-wicket haul which also included a hat-trick powered Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling seven-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin took only one wicket but he got the prized scalp of dangerous Andre Russell leg before wicket for a golden duck.

Obed McCoy bowled the final over of the match with KKR needing 11 runs with two wickets in hand but the left-arm pacer dismissed Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav to guide Rajasthan to the fourth win of the season.

This is Rajasthan Royals’ fourth win of the season in six matches taking them to the second spot in the points table. They will now take on Delhi Capitals in their next match on Friday in Pune.

With ANI inputs