IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja's CSK slammed on Twitter by fans for dropping Devon Conway vs LSG after just one game

Chennai Super Kings fans were upset with the franchise for dropping opening batter from New Zealand Devon Conway after just one match.

Conway had a poor outing in the first match vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring just 3 runs off 8 balls.

As a result, today with return of Moeen Ali, he was replaced by the England all-rounder in the CSK playing 11.

But the decision to drop him did not go down well with the fans of the franchise and they started roasting the team on social media website.

Check out some reactions:

You hyped Devon Conway so much and just ended his ipl career with one match _ — Tyler Reddy (@RCT_Cult) March 31, 2022

Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and elect to bowl. Lucknow Super Giants have made one change in their playing eleven as Andrew Tye has replaced Mohsin Khan. CSK also made three changes with Moeen Ali back in the team Adam Milne has a sidestrain so he is missing out and the team is going with only three overseas player.

"At the end of the day, we need to play good cricket as well. But have been watching the last few games, the ball gets wet towards the end. Also, this looks like a fresh wicket with some grass on it. Enjoyed the last game that we played. The boys showed good fights. Showed real character. Was pleasing for us and will take confidence from that," said LSG captain KL Rahul after winning the toss."Would`ve bowled first too. Now we`re batting so will look to put up a decent score. Blessed with a huge fan following," said CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja after the toss.