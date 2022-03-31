हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja's CSK slammed on Twitter by fans for dropping Devon Conway vs LSG after just one game

Check out how CSK fans roasted their own franchise before game vs LSG

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja&#039;s CSK slammed on Twitter by fans for dropping Devon Conway vs LSG after just one game
Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings fans were upset with the franchise for dropping opening batter from New Zealand Devon Conway after just one match. 

Conway had a poor outing in the first match vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring just 3 runs off 8 balls.

As a result, today with return of Moeen Ali, he was replaced by the England all-rounder in the CSK playing 11. 

But the decision to drop him did not go down well with the fans of the franchise and they started roasting the team on social media website. 

Check out some reactions:

Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and elect to bowl. Lucknow Super Giants have made one change in their playing eleven as Andrew Tye has replaced Mohsin Khan. CSK also made three changes with Moeen Ali back in the team Adam Milne has a sidestrain so he is missing out and the team is going with only three overseas player.

"At the end of the day, we need to play good cricket as well. But have been watching the last few games, the ball gets wet towards the end. Also, this looks like a fresh wicket with some grass on it. Enjoyed the last game that we played. The boys showed good fights. Showed real character. Was pleasing for us and will take confidence from that," said LSG captain KL Rahul after winning the toss."Would`ve bowled first too. Now we`re batting so will look to put up a decent score. Blessed with a huge fan following," said CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja after the toss. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022LSG vs CSKDevon ConwayChennai Super Kings
Next
Story

Shoaib Akhtar takes another dig at Pakistan cricket team, says THIS for Babar Azam's side

Must Watch

PT3M5S

Pakistan Political Crisis: What's there in Imran Khan's secret letter?