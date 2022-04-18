Calling him the man of the IPL 2022 so far, Virat Kohli feels his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Dinesh Karthik has made a strong case for another India comeback with his stellar run in the ongoing T20 tournament.

Kathik, who has been playing the role of a finisher for RCB, has had the highest strike rate among the leading run-getters in the IPL 2022 scoring 197 runs in six innings at 209.57. He has only been dismissed once in the tournament.

On Saturday night, he smashed an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls as RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs.

In a conversation with Karthik on iplt20.com, Kohli said it has been a joy and honour to watch the wicket-keeper batter go about his business in the competition.

''I am here with the man of the IPL for me so far...It's been wonderful. I won't even say 'long may it continue' because it will and you're in that space and I can see that. It was an honour to watch you bat again. Thanks for getting us across the line,'' said Kohli.

The former India captain said his long-time RCB teammate AB de Villiers will also be proud of Karthik for finishing games for the franchise like the South African used to do. ''I am very happy that DK is so clear in his goals. I can surely tell you that you have presented a very strong case for yourself moving forward playing T20 cricket not just for RCB but also I am sure lot of people are taking notice at the highest level as well.

''You mentioned. I think AB will be very proud watching from Pretoria, sitting at home and watching you finish games for us and take the team across the line,'' he added.

Karthik last played for India in the ODI World Cup in 2019. The 36-year-old is used to making comebacks ever since making his debut in 2004. He has played 36 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20 Internationals