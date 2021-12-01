हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 Retention: Ravindra Jadeja will be CSK captain when MS Dhoni retires, feels former teammate Robin Uthappa

IPL 2022 Retention: Ravindra Jadeja will be CSK captain when MS Dhoni retires, feels former teammate Robin Uthappa
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (left) with Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Chennai Super Kings skipper and Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni made the bold decision to becoming the second pick for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Player Retention day on Tuesday (November 30). In the process, Dhoni ensured that Ravindra Jadeja will take home Rs 16 crore for being the first pick, while Dhoni was happy settling for Rs 12 crore in comparison.

Former CSK batter Robin Uthappa believes Dhoni did this because he understand ‘the value’ of Jadeja in the team. England all-rounder Moeen Ali was retained for Rs 8 crore while opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was retained for Rs 8 crore as the 4-time champions spent Rs 42 crore on retentions.

Uthappa said CSK’s retention was a clear indication that the four-time champions are looking to groom Jadeja as their next captain after Dhoni decides to retire from competitive cricket.

“I am sure that is MS Dhoni’s doing itself. He knows the value that Jadeja has to the unit. I think from what I understand, Jadeja might be someone who could end up leading the squad in the future as well when MS Dhoni retires. They have given him the due he deserved,” Uthappa told Star Sports.

Former India wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel also believes that Jadeja is being considered as the next CSK captain.

“He is the guy whom they are investing in to be the next captain. He has been terrific as a player. He has done well in Test cricket, we have seen him batting at No. 6 in ODI cricket as well. So I would like to see him take that responsibility. So I think Ravindra Jadeja will take over as captain once MS Dhoni decides not to play,” he added.

Bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji added that MS Dhoni will remain the ‘heart and soul’ of the franchise. “Jadeja is a proven CSK performer. What he has done in the recent past with the bat and the ball has been phenomenal. Moeen actually balances the team with the off-spin part and a left-hander in the top-order. We are very happy to retain Rutu as well. There is no doubt about his ability.

“Nobody else can replace MS Dhoni. For me, he is my captain always. He is the heart and soul of the franchise. Fans as well expect to see him. There is a long way to go as well but of course, MS is my captain,” Balaji said.

