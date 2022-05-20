MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 68th match of IPL 2022 at the Barbone Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. CSK have nothing to lose but they will aim to finish their season on high with a win against a team that he aiming for two top spots. On the other hand, RR need to win this game in order to finish in the top 2. Sanju Samson's side has 16 points to their name in 13 games with a healthy NRR. If they manage to win this game then they will topple Lucknow Super Giants who are placed at number two in the points table with 18 points.

CSK who are playing for pride will look to bring back their key players into the playing XI. Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa missed out on the last game against Gujarat Titans as Jagadeesan Narayan and Prashant Solanki got a game.

On the other hand, RR's fortune is in their hand, they will be going on guns blazing against CSK in their last league game. RR received a big boost as their star power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer returned to the squad ahead of the last game. This strengthens their batting order. RR want their Cap Holders, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal to deliver in this big game.

Predicted Playing XIs

CSK's Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

RR's Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Corbin Bosch