Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals kept their hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2022 Playoffs alive with a 17-run win over Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday (May 16). DC with their 7th win of the season now have 14 points from 13 matches but a NRR of 0.255 as compared to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s -0.323 means that they are provisionally now in 4th and final Playoff spot at the moment.

The IPL 2020 runners-up still need to win their final league match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday (May 21) since a win for RCB against Gujarat Titans in their final league clash on Thursday (May 19) will power them to 16 points on the table.

MI, meanwhile will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 65 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday (May 17) with both teams almost certainly out of Playoffs race. The Titans are the only team to have qualified for the Playoffs so far with 20 points while Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are currently 2nd and 3rd on the Points Table with 16 points each so far.

Check IPL 2022 Points Table after DC vs PBKS clash...

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (627 runs)

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to be in top spot in the Orange Cap table. Buttler has notched up 627 runs from 13 matches till date with three hundreds and three fifties this season.

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner, who was in third place in the Orange Cap race, failed to make any progress as he fell for a first-ball duck against Punjab Kings on Monday. Warner has 427 runs from 11 matches with five fifties at an average of 53.38.

PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan failed to topple Warner from the third spot, scoring 19 off 16 balls against DC. Dhawan now has 421 runs from 13 matches with three fifties. LSG skipper KL Rahul is in 2nd place in the run-scorer’s list with 469 runs from 13 matches with two hundreds and two fifties.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (24 wickets)

Royals leg-spinner Chahal continues to top the Purple Cap with 24 scalps from 13 matches, just one wicket ahead of RCB leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has 23 wickets in 13 ties. DC chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav added a couple of wickets to his tally against Punjab Kings, to move to 20 wickets from 13 matches and into 4th place on the wicket-taker’s table.

PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada claimed 1/24 against DC to remain in third place on the Purple Cap table with 22 wickets from 12 matches so far.