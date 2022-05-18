Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped a five-match losing streak in the IPL 2022 with a narrow three-run win over bottom-placed Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 17). The win keeps SRH’s slim hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2022 Playoffs alive, moving to 12 points from 13 matches but remained in 8th place on the Points Table.

SRH will play their final match against Punjab Kings, who also have 12 points, on Sunday (May 22) and will have to hope that Delhi Capitals or Royal Challengers Bangalore fail to win their final games to move to 16 points. The best that SRH can achieve at the moment is 14 points from 14 matches and need a massive boost to their NRR of -0.230 if they hope to pip both DC and RCB for a Playoffs berth.

Kolkata Knight Riders can also move to 14 points with a better NRR than SRH when they face Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 66 of the IPL 2022 on Wednesday (May 18). Rohit Sharma’s MI, meanwhile, remain at the bottom of the table with their 10th loss in 13 matches.

Check IPL 2022 Points Table after the MI vs SRH here…

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (627 runs)

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to lead the run-scoring charts in IPL 2022 with 627 runs from 13 matches so far, at an average of 52.25 with three hundreds and three fifties. SRH batter Rahul Tripathi posted his best score of the season – 76 – against MI to move to 8th place in the run-scorers’ chart.

Tripathi now has 393 runs from 13 matches at an average of 39.3 with three fifties and a strike-rate of 161.72. LSG skipper KL Rahul and DC opener David Warner are 2nd and 3rd on the Orange Cap table with 469 and 427 runs respectively.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (24 wickets)

Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is at the head of the Purple Cap table with 24 scalps from 13 matches at an average of 16.83. Young SRH tearaway Umran Malik rose to 4th place on the table claiming 3/23 against MI in the last match.

Malik, the fastest bowler in IPL 2022, has 21 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 20. RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada are 2nd and 3rd in the Purple Cap table with 23 and 22 wickets respectively.