Anil Kumble to be sacked as Punjab Kings coach ahead of IPL 2023, says report

Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble could be sacked by the franchise ahead of Indian Premier League's next season (IPL 2023), says a report. Kumble was appointed as the coach of the Punjab Kings at the start of the 2020 season. He has been coach of the side for 42 games out of which PK have won just 19. It is also to be noted that Punjab Kings have seen change of captaincy in between, while KL Rahul led the side in 2020 and 2021, in 2022, Mayank Agarwal was named as the captain.

After 2022, his three-year contract has come to an end and reports suggest that Mohali franchise is not looking forward to renew it and is already on lookout for a new coach. The names that are doing the rounds are of former England captain Eoin Morgan and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Trevor Bayliss.

"The Mohali team has apparently decided not to renew Anil Kumble’s three-year contract, which ends this September. They are already in search of candidates. It is learnt that their representatives have approached the likes of Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss and one former India coach. Eventually one of them or none of them may get the posting. A Punjab Kings official said they will decide in a week’s time," according to Cricbuzz sources.

Not to forget, this is not the first time Kumble will be unceremoniously leave a team. Back in 2017, the former India Test captain had resigned from head coach position of the Indian men's cricket team after reports appeared in the media that the then captain Virat Kohli had issues with his coaching style. At Punjab Kings, there is no such complaint but Kumble has definitely disappointed in terms of performance.

Punjab Kings have never won the league since the inception in 2008 and are desperately looking for their maiden title.