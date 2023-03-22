topStoriesenglish2586718
IPL 2023: Big Blow To KKR, Captain Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of Action Due To Back Injury

IPL 2023: During the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy, captain Rohit Sharma even informed that Shreyas Iyer's scans did not look good

Star India batter and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer is likely to be ruled out of cricketing action due to a back injury. As per Insidesport, Iyer was forced to withdraw from the ongoing ODI series between India and Australia due to an issue in his lower back. Iyer can also miss out on the World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

Shreyas Iyer might be able to return for the ODI World Cup in India in October or November. IPL 2023 is set to begin on March 31 and Kolkata Knight Riders will have to choose a new captain in the upcoming days. (IPL 2023: KKR's Sunil Narine Sends Warning To Other Teams With Scary Spell, Read Here)

"Iyer has been advised to go for surgery. He is keen to get operated by a specialist in London, but if there is a decent option in India, then the surgery could take place here also," the source revealed to Times of India.

Even skipper Rohit Sharma informed that Shreyas Iyer's scans were not looking good after he informed Iyer was forced to withdraw from the Border Gavaskar Trophy's fourth Test in Ahmedabad. (IPL 2023: How To Buy Tickets For RCB, MI, CSK, PBKS, SRH, DC, GT, LSR, RR And KKR Matches; Price Details And More)

Now that Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the IPL 2023, all-rounder Rinku Singh is likely to lead KKR. Along with Rinku Singh, all-rounder Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell are also the likely picks for the captaincy role of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Big names like Shakib Al Hasan and Tim Southee are also expected picks of the leadership role of KKR during Iyer's absence.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad 2023: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan.

