IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Shivam Mavi Ready To Put Team First; Not Thinking About ODI World Cup Selection

Shivam Mavi made his international debut earlier this year, picking up 7 wickets from 6 games he featured in vs Sri Lanka and New Zealand. With good show in IPL, he can push selectors to include him in ODI squad too.

Written By  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

India and Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Shivam Mavi made his India debut this year, featuring in the T20Is vs Sri Lanka and then New Zealand in Janaury. The 24-year-old pacer has had his struggles with injuries, missing IPL and domestic season, which halted his progress as a cricketer. With Jasprit Bumrah still recovering from his back injury, BCCI selectors will be keeping a close look on IPL performances to ensure they have a list of pacers ready who can replace star fast bowler if needed. Mavi can potentially be one of them. He is young, fast, and a quick learner. Team India will need someone like him to do the job with the new ball and then in the death overs.

The GT pacer, however, isn't thinking too ahead at the moment. Speaking to a group of journalists ahead of the IPL 2023 opener vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31, Mavi said, "I think many cricketers see IPL as a platform to get into the national squad. My focus is on giving as much to the team as possible. I don't think too much about what lies ahead. I like to remain in present. I take it game-by-game."

Mavi also spoke on impact of GT head coach Ashish Nehra on his bowling. He said that Nehra's greatest strength as coach is allowing players to feel comfortable in the dressing room and not burden them with lots of unnecessary talking. 

"Nehra bhaiya makes you feel free. He understands that a bowler wants rest. Ashish Nehra is like a friend to us. He makes us feel comfortable in the dressing room. He never burdens you with anything. There are times when you want to skip a training session, he understands and lets you skip it. So that comfort level is there with him," said Mavi.

Mavi also said that he has taken batting seriously in the last two years and it has helped his team score those quick runs late in the innings, which could turn out to be the difference in the end. 

"Batting has become of utmost importance even lower down the order. If you can hit 2 or 3 sixes late in the innings, it can help your side a lot eventually in the end. I have been working a lot on improving my batting for the last 2 years. I have come a long way and still have to better it," said Mavi.

