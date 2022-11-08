KKR announced that it had elevated James Foster as Assistant Coach, from his role as fielding coach and that he will work very closely with the Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit. Also Ryan Ten Doeschate has been appointed as fielding coach. Speaking of these announcements Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said, “ We are delighted that James Foster has taken on more responsibility in his new role as Assistant Coach and he will be a great resource for the Head Coach, Chandu Pandit, along with Abhishek Nayar, Assistant Coach, Bharat Arun, bowling coach & Omkar Salvi assistant bowling coach. In addition we are very happy to welcome Tendo back to the KKR family in his role as Fielding Coach. Tendo played an important role as a player from 2011-14 and in the two championships the KKR won in 2012 & 2014 and has been a genuine supporter of KKR all these years. These two appointments strengthens the support staff under the leadership of Head Coach Chandu Pandit”.

The Knight Riders brand is the only global brand in International Cricket, with seven trophies to its name and three professional franchises under its wings - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in the upcoming UAE International League T20. Knight Riders Sports has also expanded into America through a long-term investment in Major League Cricket in the USA, making it the most versatile brand in T20 cricket globally. KKR has made three appearances in the IPL final, winning the championship twice.

They finished runners-up in the 2021 season, staging one of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament's history. TKR’s Men’s Team has won the CPL championship 4 times in 7 years since Knight Riders took over the franchise. They are the most successful team in the Caribbean and hold a unique feat of having won the trophy in 2020 without losing a single game in the whole tournament. TKR Women, Knight Riders’ first-ever Women’s Team, were champions of the inaugural WCPL in 2022. For many years now, the Knight Riders Academy has been actively scouting talented cricketers from across India and around the world. The sole objective of the Academy is to identify and help cricketers make an overall round-the-year improvement in their cricketing skills and fitness.