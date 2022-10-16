IPL 2023 auction date revealed - Check Details

The auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) is all set to take place on December 16 according to a report by TOI. The mini-auction will take place in Bengaluru. The season will also mark the return of the home away format after three years. The last time it was played in this format was way back in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. The IPL 2023 will start in the last week of March. There is also a good news for franchises as the salary cap is likely to be increased by Rs 5 crore.

Earlier, BCCI’s outgoing president Sourav Ganguly had mentioned in his letter to state associations on September 22, "The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home-and-away format with all the 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues."

