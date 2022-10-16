NewsCricket
IPL 2023 AUCTION

IPL 2023 auction date revealed - Check Details

BCCI’s outgoing president Sourav Ganguly had mentioned in his letter to state associations on September 22,

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IPL 2023 auction date revealed - Check Details

The auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) is all set to take place on December 16 according to a report by TOI. The mini-auction will take place in Bengaluru. The season will also mark the return of the home away format after three years. The last time it was played in this format was way back in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.  The IPL 2023 will start in the last week of March. There is also a good news for franchises as the salary cap is likely to be increased by Rs 5 crore.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Babar Azam: Top 5 records of Virat Kohli can be broken by Pakistan captain - In Pics

Earlier, BCCI’s outgoing president Sourav Ganguly had mentioned in his letter to state associations on September 22, "The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home-and-away format with all the 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues."

More to follow...

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

IPL 2023 auctionIPL 2023 auction news updateIPL 2023 auction newsIPL 2023 auction updateIPL 2023 auction whenIPL 2023 auction liveIPL 2023IPL 2023 news updateIPL 2023 newsIPL 2023 updateIPL AuctionIPL 2023 date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN