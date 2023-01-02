As Rishabh will be absent for all of the IPL 2023, or at the very least the first half, Delhi Capitals are in need of an interim skipper. After a terrible accident on Friday morning, he did not have any broken bones or serious internal injuries, but the ligament tear will prevent him from serving as DC captain. The most senior player with captaincy experience, David Warner, would assume the leadership role. Manish Pandey is another choice, but it seems unlikely given that he recently joined the team. In any event, DC won't reveal the captaincy until near the competition.

_ Statement from BCCI _



Rishabh Pant's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment. pic.twitter.com/fibrOlSTsv December 30, 2022

Thanks to his luck and some kind assistance, the brisk wicketkeeper-batter managed to survive car crash. He dozed off and crashed his racing car into the fence, setting it ablaze. Along with minor injuries on his back, Pant has two cuts on his forehead. His knee ligament injury, though, will keep him out of play for at least three months. Depending on the severity, it can take longer.

"Pant's ligament injury will require at least three to six months to heal. He might need extra time if the condition is serious. His comprehensive injury report might serve as the basis for further assessment, according to Dr. Qamar Azam, director of the AIIMS-Rishikesh sports injury department.

Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, and Mitchell Marsh all had previous experience as captains for the Delhi Capitals. David Warner, though, is the front-runner after successfully leading Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad to IPL titles. One of the team's players with the most experience is Warner. If Pant does not participate in the IPL 2023 at all, Warner will take over as captain again after a protracted absence.

In IPL 2021, SRH removed him as captain due to bad performance. However, he has now surged back into form and responded to his detractors. As Rishabh's recuperation is the priority right now, InsideSport knows that Delhi Capitals do not want to make any decisions at this time. DC will make the formal move when the time comes and he hasn't fully recovered. Interestingly, Pant replaced Shreyas Iyer as the permanent captain of DC after Iyer sustained a shoulder injury. Then, he was appointed captain full-time. Pant, though, is not someone BCCI wants to immediately rule out of the IPL 2023. Although he is undoubtedly out of the Australia Test series, the BCCI feels it is still too early to decide whether he will play.

“He just had this accident. He is receiving treatment now. It’s too early to say anything. Let him rest and come out in sound health. Once he completes his recovery, he will report to the NCA for a thorough assessment. As per doctors, he is out for 6 months. But he is yet to undergo a proper injury analysis. We will take a call when the time comes. BCCI medical team is in touch with the doctors,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Delhi Capitals Squad IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw.