KKR vs LSG Weather Report: RCB, MI, KKR, CSK, LSG Qualification Scenarios If Rain Plays Spoilsport In Kolkata - Check

On Saturday, May 20, Kolkata will be the host for the IPL 2023 match 68 between KKR and LSG. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST and holds immense importance for both teams, particularly the Kolkata Knight Riders. Coming off a victory against CSK at the Chepauk, which was their first win at that venue since 2012, KKR enters this match with renewed confidence.

On the other hand, LSG secured a win over MI in their previous game, reaching 15 points and moving closer to the playoffs. For the Knight Riders, losing this match against LSG would eliminate them from the playoff race. They must emerge victorious and hope for RCB to lose one of their remaining two matches. PBKS also suffered a defeat in their last game against DC, which means RCB, PBKS, RR, MI, and KKR all have the potential to finish with 14 points, giving the Knight Riders a chance based on Net Run Rate (NRR).

Weather Update

The KKR vs LSG match is set to commence at 7.30 pm IST. However, rain is forecasted earlier in the day on Saturday, May 20. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, but the evening is likely to bring clearer conditions with cloudy weather. No rainfall is predicted during the evening.

Pitch Report

Historically, Eden Gardens has witnessed five 200-plus totals. However, in the recent two games played at this venue, the average first innings score has decreased to 179 and 149, respectively. In the last match held here, RR successfully chased down 150 runs. As a result, the expected average first innings score for this match is anticipated to be around 150 to 170. In recent games, teams have preferred to bat first after winning the toss at this venue.

What Happens If KKR vs LSG Game Gets Washed Out?

In the event of rain washing out the game between Lucknow and Kolkata, it would be a significant advantage for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they would secure a spot in the playoffs. However, for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it would mean that they cannot progress further as they would only have 13 points. If Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also lose their final matches, LSG might even have a chance to finish in the top two positions.

Mumbai Indians (MI) would prefer the rain not to disrupt the match between KKR and LSG, as it could potentially hinder their own chances. LSG has a positive net run rate (NRR) while MI has a negative one. Overall, if rain interrupts the game, LSG would be pleased with the outcome, while MI, RCB, and CSK would have several considerations to ponder.