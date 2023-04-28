IPL 2023: KKR's Litton Das Flies Home To Bangladesh Due To Family Emergency

Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has announced that Litton Das, the Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter, has flown back home on Friday due to an urgent family medical emergency. The team has issued an official update, extending their support and wishing Das and his family strength during this difficult time.

"Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday, April 28) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time," said an official update from the franchise.

Litton Das announces his arrival with a stunning cover drive four in his debut innings for #KKR! This is his signature shot and he's already showing his class. #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/IvtTZryBji — Syed Sami _ __ (@SamisDaily) April 20, 2023

Das was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of INR 50 lakhs in the accelerated round of the player auction last year. He made his IPL debut after fulfilling his international commitments in the Kolkata team's match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20. Das made four runs off as many balls but missed two crucial stumpings of Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel in a close match that Delhi won.

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in seventh place on the points table with six points from eight matches. Their next match will be against the defending champions Gujarat Titans at their home ground, the Eden Gardens, on the afternoon of April 29, led by Nitish Rana.