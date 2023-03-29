IPL 2023 Live Telecast Channels Out Side India: Where To Watch IPL Live Streaming Streaming In USA, Australia, England And New Zealand?

The Indian Premier League's 16th edition will be played in the traditional format, with teams competing in their designated stadiums throughout India. On March 29, 2022, the BCCI announced an Invitation to Tender for the IPL Media Rights 2023-2027. The five-year media rights deal for IPL 2023-2027, which includes both digital and TV rights, was valued at INR 48,390 crores. The BCCI stands to earn approximately INR 118 crore per match across 410 matches played during this period. Disney Star secured the Indian subcontinent TV rights for IPL by paying INR 23,575 crores (INR 57.5 crore per game), while Viacom18 won the digital rights with a winning bid of INR 23,578 crores.

Excitement levels _



Make some noise _ if you can't wait for the #TATAIPL 2023 to begin _@StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/qKfUU2FQ3q — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

In the previous cycle of 2017-22, Star India Network secured the IPL broadcasting rights for both digital and TV for INR 16,347.50 crores. This is the first time that the BCCI has sold the IPL broadcasting rights separately for television and digital. The per match value of IPL increased by over 100% from the previous cycle, rising from INR 54.5 crore to over INR 118.02 crore, making it the world's second most expensive sports league behind NFL, where each match is worth USD 17 million. The BCCI has suggested that they may increase the number of IPL games per season in the next cycle of 2023-27.

IPL 2023 Live Telecast Channel List

IPL 2023 will be live-streamed for free on JioCinema in 12 languages. Following are the details of the IPL 2023 Live Telecast Channel List for various locations across the world:

TV Channel

India - Star Sports, Jio Cinema

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event

United States - Willow TV

Australia - Fox Sports

Middle East - Times Internet

South Africa - SuperSport

Pakistan - Yupp TV

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Caribbean - Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Gazi TV

Afghanistan - Ariana Television Network

Nepal - Star Sports, Yupp TV

Sri Lanka - Star Sports, Yupp TV

Maldives - Star Sports, Yupp TV

Singapore - StarHub

DIGITAL

Jio Cinema, Yupp TV, Foxtel, StarHub