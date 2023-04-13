IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Joins Chennai Super Kings Injury List, Coach Stephen Fleming Says THIS After Loss To Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost a hard-fought Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home in Chennai by three runs on Thursday. CSK skipper MS Dhoni fought valiantly, scoring 32 off 17 balls but his effort were not enough to take the home side across the line.

Needing 21 runs to win in the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma, Dhoni – in his 200th match as CSK skipper – raised the hopes of an unlikely win, smashing the second and third ball of the over for sixes. With 7 runs needed off 3 balls, Dhoni dragged a ball towards mid-wicket and it should have been an easy two runs to retain the strike but the former Indian captain was unable to come back for the second run and was clearly struggling with his fitness.

The last two balls of the match also resulted in singles as Sandeep Sharma managed to defend the target for Sanju Samson’s Royals. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming later revealed in the post-match press conference that Dhoni has joined the CSK injury list with Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar as well.

“He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat,” Fleming said about MS Dhoni after the game. “But still what you saw today is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional.”

Dhoni has been managing this troubled knee since the start of IPL 2023 as there was doubt over his participation in the opener against Gujarat Titans as well. Fleming was quick to laud the CSK skipper’s ability to manage his fitness.

“He comes a month before the tournament starts, so he doesn't get the opportunity to do a lot (before that),” Fleming said.

“He will stay fit, they will do some netting in Ranchi, but his main pre-season (fitness) is done a month before when he comes to Chennai. And he works his way back into match-form and I think you can still see he’s playing pretty well. So we never have any doubts about the way he manages himself and he always gets himself up to speed,” the CSK head coach added.

Meanwhile, CSK have also the services of Sisanda Magala for a couple of weeks at least after splitting a webbing in his hand during the match against Royals on Wednesday night. Magala had joined the side as replacement for Kyle Jamieson, who is ruled out for the entire season.

Fleming also informed that Deepak Chahar, who bowled just one over against Mumbai Indians in last week’s match, before pulling up with a hamstring injury will need two to three weeks to recover from injury as well.