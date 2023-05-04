MS Dhoni-Less Chennai Super Kings Will Have Tough Time In IPL, Says 2007 T20 World Cup Winner

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is 41 and is still going strong in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The former India captain may be batting way down in the batting order but he ensures that whatever balls he faces, he gets maximum runs out of them. It is hard to imagine a CSK without Dhoni in the playing XI. However, with every game, that day comes closer and closer for the franchise. Dhoni is a brilliant leader but he cannot go on and on forever. One day, he will pack his bags and leave. How will CSK fill in this gap then?

'A Dhoni-less CSK will struggle in IPL'

Former Indian pacer RP Singh, who has won the 2007 T20 World Cup with Dhoni, knows a thing or two about Captain Cool. He feels that A Dhoni-less CSK will struggle for some time in the IPL. He cited the example from initial stages of IPL 2022 when Dhoni was not the captain of the four-time champions. CSK struggled in the first eight matches under the new captain Ravindra Jadeja before the franchise asked Dhoni to lead again.

"We got to know what happens to CSK if he is not there last year when he quit captaincy ahead of the season. That was a small example of CSK playing without Dhoni as the leader. It will be difficult for CSK to not have him in the playing 11. CSK will go through transition phase for some time when Dhoni goes," Singh told Zee News during a call with a group of journalists.

'Dhoni knows how to use his resources'

Speaking on the importance of Dhoni as a leader, Singh, who is a cricket expert with Jio Cinema, said that CSK captain knows how to do well even with limited options. He is someone who has won tournaments without full strength squads. The current season of IPL is no different and Singh pointed out the same. "No one knows how to use limited resources well more than MS Dhoni. There were many injury concerns this time. Mukesh Choudhary got injured. Ben Stokes has had his own issues with knee. Deepak Chahar was also struggling. But he maintained his resources very well despite so many key players falling prey to injuries," said the former India pacer.

CSK next play Mumbai Indians on May 6 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in what will be the return fixture of 'El Clasico'. Dhoni's team is on third spot in the points table with 11 points. The last game they played vs Lucknow Super Giants was washed out and both teams ended up with 1 point each.