MS Dhoni's Stunning Cameo Earns Him Place In Rare List Alongside Kieron Pollard With Two Sixes In Last Over

During the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 30, MS Dhoni put up a stunning batting display that thrilled the crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Despite the intense heat, the fans were rewarded for their presence as Dhoni's quick cameo made it worth the effort.

After the Chennai Super Kings' top-order laid a solid foundation, Dhoni walked out to the middle for the 20th over with Sam Curran bowling after Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal. He immediately made his presence felt, hitting a cracking uppercut over the third-man boundary to start his onslaught. In the final ball of the innings, Dhoni smashed a full-toss from Curran into the crowd over long-on to end the innings on a high note. The former Indian captain's quick-fire cameo saw him score 13 runs in just four balls and helped CSK post a massive total of 200 runs on the board. The highlight of Dhoni's innings were his twin sixes in the last two balls, which sent the decibel levels in the stadium soaring.

With his stunning performance, Dhoni achieved a rare feat - he became only the second player in history to score 1000 runs in the 20th over of a T20 inning, alongside Mumbai Indians' legend Kieron Pollard. In addition, Dhoni holds the record for the most runs in the 20th over of an IPL innings, with a total of 709 runs in the world's richest cricket league. Pollard is second on the list with 405 runs. It is noteworthy that Pollard, who played for MI from 2010 to 2022, retired from the league last year and is now the franchise's batting coach.

Dhoni's batting prowess and ability to take the game away from the opposition in the final overs have earned him a reputation as one of the greatest finishers in the history of the game. His stunning cameo in the match against PBKS is a testament to his skill and the value he brings to the CSK team. The fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium were treated to a masterclass from one of the game's legends, and they will undoubtedly remember this moment for a long time to come.