IPL 2023: MI's Jofra Archer Slams Media Reports Leaking News Of Elbow Surgery In Belgium

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jofra Archer was not a happy man when he learnt that the news of his trip to Belgium amid IPL 2023 to consult medical professionals on his troubling elbow had made the headlines. As per a report in The Telegraph, Archer underwent a 'minor procedure' in his right elbow in Belgium recently. The MI pacer played just game before missing four consecutive matches for the franchise in IPL 2023. He made his return in the playing XI in the game vs Punjab Kings but missed the next match again vs Gujarat Titans. As per a report, Archer is expected to play the match vs Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Archer loses cool over incomplete report related to his elbow injury

In a tweet, Archer vent out his anger on the reports that state that he was operated on his troubling eight elbow again. The injury in his right elbow had kept Archer out of action for 2 years. The England pacer showed anger over publication of the news of his alleged operation without his conset. Archer wrote: "Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you, an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem."

Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy.



Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it's people like you that are the problem . April 26, 2023

England pacer's growing frustration

Archer has not played a single first-class match in more than two years. It all started with a stress fracture injury in February of 2021, which was followed by a recurring pain in his right elbow which led to series of surgeries. Archer, in the process, missed Ashes, IPL 2022, T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022 respectively. He made a comeback at the SA 20 league in January this year where he represented MI Cape Town. Archer, who was bought by MI at IPL 2022 mega auction, returned to the T20 league this year and played his first game for the five-time champions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2 before he was ruled out again.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the England star is now expected to return to the MI playing 11 for the game against Rajasthan Royals. MI are already missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who is not playing IPL 2023 due to stress fracture.