IPL 2023 Playoffs: Gujarat Titans Share MS Dhoni And Hardik Pandya’s Throwback Dance Video

The race for Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs came down to the final over of the league stage as Gujarat Titans knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Gujarat’s six-wicket victory also enabled Mumbai Indians to claim the fourth and final spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Rohit Sharma’s men joined Gujarat, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Following their last night’s win against Bangalore, the defending IPL champions shared a throwback gold to welcome the three other qualifying sides. In a video shared by the Gujarat-based franchise, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya can be seen dancing their hearts out at a party. “Jahaan Chaar yaar mil jaayein, wohi raat ho gulzar,” the caption read.

Fans were, quite understandably, ecstatic to see their favourite players in a celebratory mood, albeit in old footage.

Sending his best wishes to Chennai Super Kings captain, this user wrote, “Best wishes for my main man MS Dhoni.”

Best wishes for my main man @msdhoni _ — Devesh Jha (@dfordevesh) May 22, 2023

Can't wait for playoffs _ — __________//___ ____ (@11eleven_4us) May 21, 2023

Oh my god! Nothing can describe #IPL2023 more than this __ — Banajit Das/_____ ___ (@bana111das) May 22, 2023

Coming back to on-field developments, Gujarat Titans were the first team to reach the IPL 2023 playoffs. Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, qualified for the next stage on Saturday.

With just one playoff spot still to be decided, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore were in action in their last league game yesterday. In the first game of the day, Mumbai got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. The five-time IPL champions, however, knew very well that Bangalore’s win in the next game of the day would eliminate them from the 16th edition of the IPL. But Gujarat Titans thrashed Bangalore by six wickets to help Mumbai in reaching the playoffs.

In the first qualifier of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will square up against each other in the Eliminator on Wednesday.