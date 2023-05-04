IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Mumbai Indians Rise To 6th Spot, Piyush Chawla Move To 4th Place

Five-times champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have replaced Punjab Kings (PBKS) at sixth place on the IPL 2023 Points Table with their six-wicket win in Mohali, chasing down the highest total this season with 7 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma’s MI now have 10 points from 9 matches while Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS also have 10 points but from 10 matches.

MI have a net run-rate of -0.373 as compared to PBKS who have NRR of -0.472. The season’s first washout in Lucknow means, Gujarat Titans (GT) continue to remain at top with 12 points while both Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings have 11 points each from 10 matches and are in 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

IPL 2023 Points Table:



- GT with 12 Points.

- CSK and LSG with 11 Points.

- RR, MI, RCB and PBKS with 10 Points.

- KKR, SRH and DC with 6 Points.



Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in fourth and fifth position respectively with 10 points – same as MI and PBKS. The race to reach the Playoffs stage is very much on with 6 teams vying for 3 position as defending champions GT look favourite to top the table right now.

Shikhar Dhawan moves to 10th place in Orange Cap list

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who is returning from injury, rose to 10th place on the Orange Cap race after scoring 30 off 20 balls against MI on Wednesday night. Dhawan now has 292 runs from 7 matches.

MI opener Ishan Kishan also moved up to 12th position with his match-winning 75 off 41 balls against PBKS. Kishan now has 286 runs from 9 matches with two fifties – becoming the highest run-scorer for MI this season ahead of Tilak Varma, who has 274 runs from 9 matches.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis continues to hold the Orange Cap with 466 runs in 9 matches including 5 fifties while RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is in second position with 428 runs in 9 matches with 1 century and 3 fifties.

Piyush Chawla enters into the top five in purple cap list.



Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Shami retains their Orange and Purple caps after the 46th match in IPL 2023.



CSK opener Devon Conway is in third place with 414 runs in 10 matches but failed to add to his tally as the match against Lucknow Super Giants was washed out.

Piyush Chawla rises to 4th in Purple Cap race

MI’s veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla continued his fine form in IPL 2023, claiming 2/29 in 4 overs even as PBKS posted a massive 214-run total. Chawla’s two wickets helped him move up to 4th place in the Orange Cap race with 15 scalps in 9 matches, same as RCB’s Mohammed Siraj and GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

GT pacer Mohammad Shami continues to hold the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in 9 matches along with CSK’s Tushar Deshpande, who has 17 wickets in 10 games. PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh is in 3rd position and has 16 wickets in 10 matches.