IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Message After Son Arjun's IPL Debut

After his son Arjun Tendulkar made his debut in the IPL, Sachin Tendulkar wrote a note expressing his feelings. Despite being a part of the MI camp since 2021, Arjun did not get to play a game in either that year or the 2022 season. However, in his debut appearance for the franchise, Arjun bowled two overs and conceded 17 runs. Following the match, Arjun's father, Sachin, expressed his immense pride in his son with a touching tweet.

Along with some pictures, Sachin tweeted, "I have faith that you will keep respecting the game and it will reciprocate with love." He also mentioned, "You have put in a lot of hard work to get here... and I am sure you will keep doing so. This marks the beginning of a wonderful journey... Best of luck!"

You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best! __ (2/2) — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/a0SVVW7EhT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

Arjun bowled two overs and gave 17 runs in it. The left-hand batter did not bat in the match as Mumbai Indians won the match by 5 wickets. Sachin and his son Arjun became the first father and son to play in Indian Premier League. Sachin made his debut for MI in the first season of the IPL back in 2008 and played for the side till 2013. Now, Arjun has also made his debut in the same franchise.

Sachin has played six IPL seasons, all for Mumbai Indians, where he has scored total 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin has 13 fifties and one hundred under his belt, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with the strike rate of 119.82. Sachin's best performance came in IPL 2010. He scored 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53 at a strike rate of 132.61. He scored five fifties that season and his best individual score was 89*. He won the 'Orange Cap' that season. MI finished as runners-up that season.

On Sunday, after winning the toss, MI chose to bowl and gave the ball to the young MI debutant Arjun Tendulkar, who bowled an impactful over to kick off the game. Playing as a pacer in Mumbai's side, Arjun delivered only two over in the debutant match against KKR. He did not get any wicket and gave 17 runs with economy of 8.50 against KKR.

In nine T20s, Arjun has scored 20 runs in five innings with best score of 15. He has 12 wickets in the format at an average of 16.50 and an economy rate of 6.60. His best bowling figures are 4/10 in the T20.

In seven first-class matches, Arjun has scored 223 runs in nine innings at an average of 24.77 with a century. He has also taken 12 wickets in the format at an average of 45.58 with an economy rate of 3.42. His best bowling figures in an innings are 3/104. In seven List-A matches, he has scored 25 runs in three innings, with best score of 14*. Arjun also has eight wickets in the format at an average of 32.37 and an economy rate of 4.98. His best bowling figures in the format are 2/32.

For Kolkata, Venkatesh Iyer clinched second IPL century by scoring 104 runs in 51 balls. With the help of Venkatesh's hundred and Andre Russell's 21 runs in 11 balls, KKR put 185 runs on the board losing six wickets.

Hrithik Shokeen was the pick of the bowlers by taking two wickets. Piyush Chawla, Cameron Green, Duan Jansen and Riley Meredith took one-one wickets. MI chased down the total in 17.4 overs, with five wickets in hand.

Knocks from Ishan Kishan (58 off 25 balls with five fours and five sixes), Suryakumar Yadav (43 off 25 balls, four boundaries and three sixes), Tilak Verma (30 in 25 balls with three fours and a six) and Tim David (24* in 13 balls with a four and two sixes) were the main run-getters for MI.

For KKR, Suyash Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with 2/27 in four overs. Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket each.