KL Rahul Injury Update: Suniel Shetty, Wife Athiya React After LSG Captain Undergoes Thigh Surgery

India batter and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul posted an update on his right thigh injury on Tuesday. Rahul had sustained it during Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. A few days later, after looking at the scans, Rahul was ruled out of remainder of IPL 2023 as well as World Test Championship final (WTC 2023). Eight days after he suffered the injury, Rahul took to social media to provide an update on it. He wrote that his surgery was successful and that he was looking forward to get back to the field as soon a possible.

Read KL Rahul's injury update below:

Rahul thanked the doctors and the medical staff for a smooth surgery procedure and said that he felt comfortable throughout the process. Rahul said that he is on the recovery path and is determined to make a strong comeback.

Ishan Kishan replaces Rahul in India squad for WTC final

As soon as Rahul was ruled out of IPL 2023's remaining games, LSG replaced him with Karnataka batter Karun Nair. BCCI selectors took more time to decide on his replacement for WTC 2023 final. Eventually, wicketkeeper and batter Ishan Kishan was picked as Rahul's replacement. After starting his season on a bad note, Ishan has picked up pace and found form. His ability to play at higher strike rate has probably given him edge over others.

Suryakumar Yadav in the list of reserve players

Apart from picking Kishan as replacement for Rahul, the selectors named Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav as the reserve players for the summit clash of WTC 2023 which is to be played from June 7 to 11 in London.

Suniel Shetty, Athiya wish Rahul a quick recovery

Rahul's India teammates posted heartwarming comments on the Instagram post. Shikhar Dhawan wrote: "Wishing you speedy recovery. Get well soon. (Hug emoji)". Suryakumar also wished a quick recovery for India opener while father-in-law Suniel Shetty posted 'heart' and 'fingers crossed' emojis to show his concern and love. Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty posted his injury update on her Story with a heart emoji to show her love for hubby.