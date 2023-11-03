The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed Dubai as the venue for the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, set to take place on December 19. This announcement marks a historic moment in IPL history, as it's the first time that an IPL auction will be held overseas. While the idea of conducting the auction in Istanbul, Turkey, was briefly considered, Dubai ultimately emerged as the chosen destination.

Venue Selection: Coca-Cola Arena

The choice of the Coca-Cola Arena as the auction venue has been meticulously made. Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena is renowned for hosting high-profile events, including concerts and various sporting spectacles. This bustling location is sure to add to the excitement of the IPL 2024 auction.

Extended Retention Deadline

In a recent communication to all IPL franchises, the BCCI revealed that the deadline for the release of the list of retained players has been extended to November 26. Initially, it was set for November 15, but this extension allows teams more time to make critical decisions about their squads.

Increased Purse Limit

The 10 IPL teams will operate under a salary cap of INR 100 crore for the 2024 season. This season also marks the third and final year of the three-year contract for each player, and a mega auction is scheduled for the following year. This increased purse limit is expected to add to the excitement and intensity of the bidding wars.

Notable Trade: Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians

In recent trade news, the BCCI announced a significant trade between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants. Romario Shepherd, a promising talent, will join the Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season, making a move from LSG. The trade was completed at his base price of INR 50 lakh, adding an interesting twist to the upcoming IPL season.

Countdown to the Auction

With Dubai confirmed as the venue and an extended retention deadline, the countdown to the IPL 2024 auction is well underway. Cricket enthusiasts and fans from around the world eagerly await the high-stakes event, which promises to deliver thrilling moments and surprises. Stay tuned as the teams prepare to battle it out in Dubai on December 19, for a chance to secure the best talents in the cricketing world.

In the midst of all this excitement, the IPL ecosystem is on the rise, with the potential involvement of Saudi Arabia in a multibillion-dollar stake in the IPL, indicating the league's ever-growing global appeal. As we approach the auction day, the anticipation and speculation continue to build, making IPL 2024 an event to watch out for.