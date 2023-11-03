How Does Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Look After Afghanistan Jump Over Pakistan?

In a riveting clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, Afghanistan emerged victorious against the Netherlands in the 34th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. This remarkable win had significant implications for the points table, as Afghanistan climbed to fifth place, neck and neck with New Zealand, after securing their fourth win in seven games. With one more win than Pakistan, Afghanistan now finds themselves in a promising position to advance in the tournament.

Points Table Implications

Afghanistan's victory had a profound impact on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table. Let's delve into the changes and implications:

Afghanistan's Rise

With this win, Afghanistan notched up their fourth victory in the tournament. They now stand shoulder-to-shoulder with New Zealand in the points table, both having accumulated eight points. This remarkable resurgence puts Afghanistan in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

Overtaking Pakistan

One of the most significant changes in the points table is Afghanistan's leapfrogging of Pakistan. The win allowed Afghanistan to move ahead of Pakistan, who currently have six points. Afghanistan's superior win-loss record puts them in sixth place, while Pakistan occupies the sixth position.

New Zealand's Position

Although New Zealand also has eight points, their net run rate (NRR) is lower than Afghanistan's, pushing them down to the fourth position. NRR could become a crucial factor as the tournament progresses, and teams vie for semi-final berths.

In a contest that showcased incredible cricketing skills, Afghanistan's bowlers took centre stage, successfully limiting the Netherlands to 179 runs. Sybrand Engelbrecht was the standout performer for the Netherlands, scoring a well-fought 58 runs. However, Afghanistan's disciplined bowling attack, led by Mohammad Nabi, restricted the Dutch side from posting a formidable total.

Chasing the target, Afghanistan displayed a commendable performance, with Rahmat Shah scoring a crucial 52 runs. Hashmatullah Shahidi, who also took on the role of captain, remained unbeaten at 56, guiding Afghanistan to a comfortable victory with seven wickets in hand. Their collective efforts helped Afghanistan reach 181 runs in 31.3 overs, securing a much-needed win.