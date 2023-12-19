IPL 2024 Auction: Pat Cummins Will Earn Rs 49 Lakh Per Ball After Being Sold To SRH For Staggering Rs 20.50 Crore

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). After an intense bidding war between Delhi Capitals, SRH, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Cummins was bought by Sunrisers from Hyderabad eventually. By the time bidding war closed, the amount had breached the Rs 20 crore mark, making Cummins the most expensive buy in the history of the league. However soom, his compatriot Mitchell Starc beat him in this competition.

Cummins went past England all-rounder Sam Curran who had fetched Rs 18.50 crore at the last year's auction, bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS). But the Australian captain was soon undone by Starc, who went for Rs 24.75 lakh to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

But Cummins won't mind it. He would not mind seeing his teammate beating him to become most expensive IPL player. Cummins is going to ear Rs 49 lakh per ball in the next IPL. Mazher Arshad, a known statitician put out the tweet in which he said that 'Pat Cummins' salary is 6000 USD per ball in the IPL'. The 6000 US Dollars convert to Rs 49 lakh. That means Cummins each ball is worth Rs 49 lakh in IPL 2024.

SRH released a video of Cummins soon after the player sent the shockwaves around the world thanks to his price. In the video, Cummins said he is excited to be joining the Hyderabad franchise.

"Pumped to be joining Hyderabad for the upcoming IPL. I have heard a lot about the Orange Army. I have played quite a few times in Hyderabad and loved it. I cannot wait to get started. Great to see another Aussie head over to that place. We are going to have lots of fun this season and hopefully a lot of success," said Cummins, while speaking to the fans of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Former India bowler Anil Kumble was baffled by the price that Cummins fetched at the auction. Kumble said that Cummins is a great cricketer but his T20 records are not too heartening. Kumble was also surprised that a bowler like Starc, who might be very skillful, got Rs 24 lakh 75 lakh when he is coming to the T20 league after a gap of 8 years. Starc last played IPL back in 2015 for RCB.