IPL 2024 Match Tickets: How To Buy DC, CSK, RCB, KKR,...Match Tickets Online? Check Step-To-Step Guide

Ticket prices vary based on teams, venues, and seating categories. From budget-friendly options starting at ₹450 to VIP packages exceeding ₹19,000, there's something for every fan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to kick off on March 22, 2024, anticipation and excitement are reaching fever pitch. The IPL, a beacon of thrilling cricketing action, promises another exhilarating season filled with memorable moments and intense competition. For fans eager to witness the excitement live from the stadiums, the IPL 2024 ticket booking process is now underway. Whether you're rooting for the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, or any other franchise, securing your spot in the stands has never been easier.

Step-by-Step Guide to IPL 2024 Ticket Booking:

  1. Choose Your Preferred Platform: Determine which ticket-selling platform your favorite team has partnered with. You can either visit the team's official website or use authorized ticketing services like BookMyShow or Paytm Insider.
  2. Select Your Match: Browse through the schedule of IPL 2024 matches to identify the game you wish to attend. Note the date, venue, and teams participating in the match of your choice.
  3. Check Ticket Availability: Once you've selected the match, verify ticket availability for your desired seating category. Keep in mind that ticket availability may vary based on demand and venue capacity.
  4. Create an Account (If Required): Some ticketing platforms may require you to create an account or log in before proceeding with the booking process. Provide the necessary information to set up your account.
  5. Choose Your Seating Category: Select your preferred seating category based on your budget and seating preferences. Options typically range from general admission to VIP packages, offering various amenities and views of the match.
  6. Review Ticket Prices: Take note of the ticket prices for your selected match and seating category. Ensure that the prices align with your budget before proceeding with the booking.
  7. Add Tickets to Your Cart: Once you've finalized your seating choice and reviewed the prices, add the desired number of tickets to your cart. Double-check the ticket details, including match date, venue, and seating section, to avoid any discrepancies.
  8. Proceed to Checkout: After adding tickets to your cart, proceed to the checkout page to complete your purchase. Review your order summary, including the total ticket cost and any additional fees, before proceeding to payment.
  9. Make Payment: Choose your preferred payment method and enter the necessary payment details to finalize your ticket purchase. Follow the prompts to complete the payment process securely.
  10. Receive Confirmation: Upon successful payment, you'll receive a confirmation email or SMS containing your ticket details and booking reference number. Keep this information handy for future reference and entry into the stadium on match day.

Ticket Prices and Variants

Ticket prices vary based on teams, venues, and seating categories. From budget-friendly options starting at ₹450 to VIP packages exceeding ₹19,000, there's something for every fan. Whether you prefer the electrifying atmosphere of the stadium or the comfort of premium seating, IPL 2024 offers a wide range of ticketing options to cater to diverse preferences.

Mark Your Calendar: Match Schedule

The IPL 2024 schedule promises a riveting lineup of matches, pitting cricketing giants against each other in thrilling encounters. From CSK vs RCB in the tournament opener to high-stakes clashes like MI vs DC and RR vs RCB, every match is poised to deliver edge-of-the-seat action and drama.

