IPL 2024 Qualification Scenarios: KKR Confirmed Table-Toppers; Pressure On RR To Finish In Top-Two As CSK, RCB Fight For One Spot

IPL 2024 is entering the last week of the group stages but we still do not have a clear picture of who will be the top four teams this season. After Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati last night, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have confirmed their place at the top. They are set to play the Qualifier 1 on May 21. But pressure has increased on RR to finish in top-two as they have now lost four matches in a row. SRH are now in with a chance to finish in the top-two while one among RCB and CSK can make it to the top four. Let's check at scenarios for each team to qualify for the playoffs and how some can finish in the top-two below.

How can RR finish in the top-two?

RR are most certainly going to make it to the playoffs but their top-two finish is still not guaranteed. They will be aiming for a top-two finish. But how can they achieve that?

If RR defeat KKR, they are likely to secure a top-two finish. However, if SRH win their remaining matches by significant margins, they could potentially push RR out of the second position. Conversely, if RR lose to KKR and SRH also suffer losses in their upcoming games, particularly both or at least one of them, and CSK triumph over RCB, then CSK might replace RR in the second spot.

CSK's fight for playoffs spot

CSK's scenario is straightforward: Win their final league match against RCB to secure a playoff berth by reaching the IPL 2024 playoff qualification mark of 16 points. If they lose, they must ensure a narrow defeat margin (less than 18 runs if RCB scores over 200, or not lose before 18.1 overs if defending a 200 target) to maintain a better net run rate than RCB's. If RCB wins, they'll tie with CSK on points, bringing net run rate into consideration. However, if SRH loses both their remaining matches, there's a chance for both CSK and RCB to advance to the playoffs if RCB defeats CSK. Net run rate would then become crucial.

And SRH? How can they qualify?

With two games left, SRH has a chance to secure the second spot in the points table and secure a place in Qualifier 1. To do so, they need to win both remaining matches and rely on RR losing to KKR. Even winning one of the last two games would guarantee SRH a playoff spot, leaving the final spot contested between CSK and RCB. However, if SRH loses both matches, they might face discussions on net run rate alongside CSK and RCB, contingent on the outcome of the RCB vs CSK match on Saturday.

What RCB needs to do?

RCB's fifth consecutive victory has thrust them into contention for a playoff berth, with their final league match against CSK now the decider. A loss would spell the end of RCB's campaign, while a win would secure their playoff position. However, to achieve this, RCB must defeat CSK by a margin exceeding 18 runs (if they score 200) or chase down a 200-run target within 18.1 overs to surpass CSK's net run rate. Although SRH remains a threat, if they lose their remaining matches and stay below 14 points, and if RCB defeats CSK by the specified margin, both RCB and CSK could advance to the top 4.