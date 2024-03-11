IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Tipped To Become CSK Captain In Place Of MS Dhoni By Ambati Rayudu

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is ready to begin on March 22 with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings facing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk Stadium. The 17th edition of the tournament is expected to be one of the most exciting seasons in the tournament's history. Ahead of the new season, Ambati Rayudu has given a statement to think about for many cricket fans about Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles just like the great MS Dhoni and Rayudu believes he should be captain of CSK in the 2025 season of the IPL.

Rayudu was part of the CSk team which won the IPL 2023 last year beating the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final and he has played for MI in the past as well. He talked about Rohit Sharma joining CSK in the future while speaking to News24.

Rayudu observed that leading Mumbai Indians might pose challenges for Pandya, considering the distinct setups of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. He suggested that Pandya could have benefited from a year of playing with Mumbai Indians before taking on the leadership role, especially since Rohit Sharma remains the Indian captain.

Rayudu said, "Rohit Sharma can play IPL for the next 5-6 years. if he wants to captain, the whole world is open for him. He can easily captain wherever he wants".

Rayudu added, "I want Rohit Sharma to play for CSK in 2025, if MS (Dhoni) retires then Rohit can lead as well".

In other IPL news, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is gearing up to turn out for his franchise the Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, saying that it was a huge privelege to play for the franchise.

Venkatesh Iyer has become a regular in KKR's squad over the past few seasons, following a strong start in 2021. A youngster whose name was unknown went onto the field for KKR and made an immediate impact with some stunning shots. Since then, Venkatesh has earned a special place in the hearts of KKR fans by providing outstanding performances season after season.

Ahead of the IPL 2024, the Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer spoke about Gautam Gambhir's inclusion in the KKR management. He said that Gambhir is an amazing leader and he is really excited to see him work along the coach Chandrankant Pandit.

"Gautam sir coming back is going to be a huge plus for KKR. I'm really looking forward to working with him. Whatever conversations I've had with him in the past, he has always talked about creating an impact for the team's goals rather than personal milestones. He is an amazing leader and I'm also excited to see the combination of him and Chandu sir (Chandrakant Pandit). Both are amazing tacticians and have the experience of winning trophies," Venkatesh said as quoted by KKR official website.

Further, the 29-year-old player stated that he is really honoured to play for the KKR franchise and his ultimate goal is to win the IPL title with the team.

"It's always exciting to be a part of KKR and I feel honoured and privileged to play for this amazing franchise. The ultimate goal is to win the trophy. We know we have it in us to win it so we're looking forward to going out there and putting our best foot forward. I'm looking forward to contributing with both bat and ball, so let's hope for the best" the left-hand batter added.