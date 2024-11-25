LSG IPL 2025 Full Player List: IPL Auction Lucknow Super Giants Updated Squad with Complete Details of Retained and Released Players

LSG IPL 2025 Full Player List: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dominated headlines on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah by scripting history. The franchise shattered records by acquiring Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for a staggering 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. Starting with a base price of 2 crore, LSG outbid fierce competition to secure Pant, showcasing their intent to build a championship-winning squad.

LSG’s IPL 2025 Squad After Day 1

Nicholas Pooran (₹21 crore)

Ravi Bishnoi (₹11 crore)

Mayank Yadav (₹11 crore)

Mohsin Khan (₹4 crore)

Ayush Badoni (₹4 crore)

Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore)

David Miller (₹7.5 crore)

Mitchell Marsh (₹3.4 crore)

Aiden Markram (₹2 crore)

Avesh Khan (₹9.75 crore)

Abdul Samad (₹4.2 crore)

Aryan Juyal (₹30 lakhs)

Big Spends and Smart Buys

While Rishabh Pant stole the spotlight, LSG also made several other impactful purchases to strengthen their lineup:

David Miller (₹7.5 crore): The South African veteran adds a reliable middle-order option with a proven track record in finishing games.

Mitchell Marsh (₹3.4 crore): The Australian all-rounder brings power-hitting and valuable overs with the ball.

Aiden Markram (₹2 crore): The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain provides stability in the batting order.

Avesh Khan (₹9.75 crore): Retained using the RTM card, Avesh will continue to lead LSG’s pace attack.

Abdul Samad (₹4.2 crore): Known for his big-hitting abilities, the youngster adds depth to LSG’s batting reserves.

Aryan Juyal (₹30 lakhs): A promising wicketkeeper-batter who provides a backup option for the squad.

Retentions: Banking on Familiar Faces

Ahead of the auction, LSG retained a solid core of players who have been instrumental in their past campaigns:

Nicholas Pooran (₹21 crore): The dynamic West Indies batter continues to be a pivotal figure in the LSG middle order.

Ravi Bishnoi (₹11 crore): A young leg-spinner who remains LSG’s go-to bowler for breakthroughs in crucial situations.

Mayank Yadav (₹11 crore): Retained for his ability to deliver in high-pressure moments with the ball.

Mohsin Khan (₹4 crore): The left-arm pacer adds variety to the bowling attack.

Ayush Badoni (₹4 crore): The talented all-rounder provides flexibility with his ability to contribute in multiple departments.

Aiming for Glory

With a mix of record-breaking signings and shrewd retentions, Lucknow Super Giants have positioned themselves as serious contenders for IPL 2025. The addition of Rishabh Pant, alongside the experienced David Miller and Mitchell Marsh, provides a perfect blend of youth and experience. With a well-rounded squad, LSG fans will hope the team can translate their bold auction moves into their maiden IPL trophy this season.