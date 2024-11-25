IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Gets 156 Percent Hike After RCB Buys Him For 10.75 Crore
India’s veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a great day during the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction as the right-arm pacer got a 156 percent hike by getting picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a huge price of 10.75 crore. Bhuvneshwar has been one of the legendary bowlers in the history of the IPL, playing most games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Back in 2022, Bhuvneshwar was roped in by SRH in the last auction for just 4.2 crores. But on Monday, November 25, things turned out differently as three teams were involved in an intense bidding war to get the bowler. As of now, the Uttar Pradesh-based bowler has scalped 181 wickets from 176 matches during his IPL career that started in 2011.
ICC | #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB BhuviOfficial pic.twitter.com/swzNIdz6o8 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCBTweets) November 25, 2024
During last year's IPL, Bhuvneshwar ended the season with 11 wickets in 16 matches. Bhuvneshwar entered the auction with a base price of 2 crore and the likes of Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants were involved in a bidding war. Soon, the price went high and crossed the 10 crore mark, and after 10.25, Mumbai decided to back off. In the end, RCB sealed the deal and roped in the pacer for 10.75 crore.
Are you ready to witness Poetry in Motion? #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPLAuction #BidForBold #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/VEtsd6P9R9— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCBTweets) November 25, 2024
RCB Full List Of Players For IPL 2025
Liam Livingstone: Rs 8.75 crore
Phil Salt - Rs 11.50 crore
Jitesh Sharma - Rs 11 crore
Josh Hazlewood - Rs 12.5 crore
Rasikh Dar - Rs 6 crore
Suyash Sharma - Rs 2.6 crore
Krunal Pandya - Rs 5.75 crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 10.75 crore
