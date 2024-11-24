Advertisement
DELHI CAPITALS

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: FULL List Of Delhi Capitals Players

Delhi Capitals, who finished sixth in the points table in IPL 2024, retained four players but they decided to not retain their captain Rishabh Pant before the mega auction.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 05:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Capitals are looking to start afresh in IPL 2025 as they have new support staff and they are also in search of a new captain in the mega auction.

Delhi Capitals, who finished sixth in the points table in IPL 2024, decided to retain just four players - Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and uncapped Avishek Porel. 

Firstly, they decided to release coach Ricky Ponting and they also didn't retain their skipper Rishabh Pant, who is one of the most-sought middle-order batters in world cricket.

Prior to the auction, Delhi Capitals have named Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao as head coach and Director of Cricket respectively. They have also appointed former India pacer Munaf Patel as the bowling coach.

Going into IPL 2025 mega auction, Delhi Capitals have two right-to-match (RTM) cards left and ₹73 crore in purse. It will be interesting to see their picks during the auction in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

Delhi Capitals full list of players bought in IPL 2025:

Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 retained players list

Axar Patel ( ₹16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav ( ₹13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs ( ₹10 crore), Avishek Porel ( ₹4 crore)

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 complete squad

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Avishek Porel 

