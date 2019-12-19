हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL Auction 2020

IPL Auction 2020: Piyush Chawla becomes most expensive Indian player

Chawla was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite him bowling more overs than chinaman India bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

IPL Auction 2020: Piyush Chawla becomes most expensive Indian player
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Kolkata: Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was roped in for a whopping Rs6.75 crore by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), making him the most expensive Indian buy so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction here on Thursday.

Chawla was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite him bowling more overs than chinaman India bowler Kuldeep Yadav. But the 30-year old, who had a base price of Rs1 crore, was bought by three-time champions CSK for 6.75 crore.

The M.S. Dhoni-led side saw off competition from Kings XI Punjab and acquired the services of the 2011 World Cup winner, who could be effective on slow tracks at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Meanwhile, West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell went for 8.50 crore to Kings XI who started with the maximum purse of Rs42.70 crore.

Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile was bagged by Mumbai for 8 crore.

Earlier, dashing Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey was snapped up for Rs2.40 crore by Delhi Capitals as the likes of West Indies stumper batsman Shai Hope, Bangladesh`s Mushfiqur Rahim and Aussie spinner Adam Zampa went unsold.

Tags:
IPL Auction 2020IPL 2020IPL 2020 auctionIPL players auction 2020Indian Premier League auctionVivo IPL 2020Vivo IPL 2020 AuctionPiyush ChawlaSheldon Cottrell
Next
Story

IPL Auction 2020: Varun Chakravarthy fetches Rs 4 crore, Yashasvi Jaiswal 2.4 crore as teams invest in youth

Must Watch

PT10M3S

Anti-CAA protests: Protests turn violent in several states