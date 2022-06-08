हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa 2022

IPL franchise > country: Fans ANGRY after KL Rahul ruled out of IND vs SA series, check reactions HERE

Netizens were not happy with KL Rahul missing out on the South Africa series and the replies to the BCCI announcement are going viral at the moment.

IPL franchise > country: Fans ANGRY after KL Rahul ruled out of IND vs SA series, check reactions HERE
Source: Twitter

BCCI announced a shocking news a day before the first India vs South Africa T20 international taking place on Thursday (June 9). In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, opening batter KL Rahul was announced as Team India captain for the 5-match T20I series in which the Men in Blue will host the Proteas.

KL Rahul along with spin-bowler Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the home series against South Africa due to injury, BCCI announced on Wednesday (June 8). 

"KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa," BCCI tweeted.

Netizens were clearly not happy with the right-hander being missing out on the series and the re-tweets to the BCCI announcement are going viral at the moment. Fans questioned why the batter was not injured in the 2 months of Indian Premier League (IPL) and suddenly got injured a day before the first match against South Africa.

Checkout the angry fans reactions here...

Young wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been named captain of the side along with Hardik Pandya as vice-captain in absence of almost every senior player like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

Interestingly, there have been no replacements announced in place of KL Rahul and spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav till now.

