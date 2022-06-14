IPL Media Rights Auction: Preity Zinta say THIS after bumper bidding

Disney Star won the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) Indian sub-continent TV rights for a whopping Rs 23,575 crore while Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights with a bid of Rs 20,500 crore at the media rights auction on Monday (June 13). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to laugh its way to the bank after selling its IPL TV and digital rights for the Indian sub-continent for a combined amount of Rs 44,075 crore, making it one of the richest entities in the sporting world. As per information received, Package A (Indian sub-continent TV Rights) for 410 IPL matches across five seasons from 2023 to 2027 has been sold for Rs 23,575 crore, which is effectively Rs 57.5 crore per game.

Reacting to the news, Bollywood actress and IPL franchise Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta praised BCCI after taking a big step towards becoming one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world.

"Waiting to hear the BCCI announce the new IPL media rights. What an incredible sports property IPL has become! Employing thousands and entertaining billions across the globe, it’s dwarfing all other sports leagues by its incredible growth and it’s completely Made In India. Aur kya chahiye (what more is needed) #ipl #iplmediarights #tiing," Zinta Tweeted.

Punjab Kings franchise is owned by the Dabur group's Mohit Burman (46%), the Wadia group's Ness Wadia (23%), Preity Zinta (23%), and Saptarshi Dey of the Dey & Dey Group (minor stake). The group paid a total of $76 million to acquire the franchise.

India sub-continent’s digital rights that stole the thunder with Rs 50 crore per game being offered by Viacom18 (with Uday Shankar and James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems) after Star as the winner of Package A challenged them. The Package B fetched Rs 20,500 crore and thus cumulatively the BCCI is now richer by Rs 44,075 crore after selling the two packages.