Irani Cup 2023 Saurashtra Vs Rest of India LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match on TV, Laptop For Free

The Irani Cup is back. Ranji Trophy winners Saurashtra play the Rest Of India in this match that will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Ground in Rajkot. Ahead of th ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the fans will be hooked to the domestic match that gets a lot of attention. Many Indian internationals will be in action today including Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara.

In the Rest of India squad, you will see the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini in action. Vihari will be leading the Rest of India squad.

Many of these names have been sidelined from India's Test side. Vihari, Agarwal, Pujara will be aiming for a good show in the final to get the attetion of the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel. Pujara, who is 35 now, has been playing non-stop cricket. He was recently in England to play County cricket. He may have crossed 35 but is still looking forward to making a comeback to the Indian side. Recently after he posted a video of his nets session, Shikhar Dhawan took a potshot at him, asking him to make way for 'juniors'. To this, Pujara replied that he was only 35 years young.

While the personal objectives will be there for some cricketers, the main focus for them will be to first win the trophy.

When Is the Irani Cup 2023 final between Saurashtra and Rest of India?

The Irani Cup 2023 final between Saurashtra and Rest of India starts on October 1 and will go on till October 5.

Where will the the Irani Cup 2023 final between Saurashtra and Rest of India be played?

The Irani Cup 2023 final between Saurashtra and Rest of India will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

At what time will the the Irani Cup 2023 final between Saurashtra and Rest of India be played?

The Irani Cup 2023 final between Saurashtra and Rest of India will start every day from October 1 to 5 at 9.30 am IST.

Which TV sports channel will broadcast the the Irani Cup 2023 final between Saurashtra and Rest of India?

The the Irani Cup 2023 final between Saurashtra and Rest of India can be watched on Sports 18 Network.

How to LIVE Stream the the Irani Cup 2023 final between Saurashtra and Rest of India?

The live streaming of the the Irani Cup 2023 final between Saurashtra and Rest of India will be on Jio Cinema app and website.