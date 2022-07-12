Hosts Ireland will take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Malahide on Tuesday (July 12). The Black Caps sensationally won the first ODI with all-rounder Michael Bracewell scoring a maiden ODI century in the match to lift the visitors to a nail-biting win.

New Zealand’s left-hand batter Michael Bracewell, playing in only his fourth One-day International, smashed 24 from the final over to help the tourists secure a narrow one-wicket win in a high-scoring opening match of the three-game series against Ireland in Malahide. Riding on a maiden ODI century from Ireland’s prolific run-getter Harry Tector, who brought it up in stunning style with four consecutive boundaries, helped the hosts to 300/9 in 50 overs.

It was going to take something special for New Zealand to chase down the mountain of runs and all-rounder Bracewell delivered with an unbeaten 127 from just 82 balls. The 31-year-old Bracewell came to the crease with the visitors in big trouble at 120/5. He batted with caution when required and then produced the pyrotechnics in the final over to ensure New Zealand drew first blood in the three-match ODI series.

It all came down to the final over, with New Zealand requiring 20 runs to win and Bracewell facing experienced Ireland pacer Craig Young. And Bracewell only needed five of the six deliveries to clinch the victory for his side as he went 4, 4, 6, 4, 6 to seal the dramatic triumph. The 20 runs chased in the final over was a record for most target runs successfully chased in the 50th over of a men`s ODI, according to ICC.

"Something I'll cherish for a very long time" - Hear from @braceyourself10 after his spectacular innings in ODI 1 at Malahide. #IREvNZ pic.twitter.com/LGpY3aPpsE — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 11, 2022

It was so close, yet so far for Ireland who looked in firm control during various stages of the match thanks to some superb play from young batter Tector and all-rounder Curtis Campher. While Campher contributed 43 with the bat and 3/49 with the ball, it was Tector who hogged the limelight with his maiden ODI century for Ireland in just his 21st match.

Match Details

When will the Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match be played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be played on Tuesday (July 12).

Where will the Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match be played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin.

What time will the Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will start at 3.15 PM IST.

How can I watch the Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will not be available for telecast on any TV channel.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on FanCode app.