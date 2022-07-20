New Zealand will look to seal the T20 series when they face hosts Ireland in second T20 match at the Civil Service Club in Belfast on Wednesday (July 20). The Black Caps lead the series by 1-0 having already won the three-match ODI series 3-0.

Following New Zealand’s 31-run win over Ireland in the first T20I, Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner said that batter Glenn Phillips showed great composure during his unbeaten half-century. Glenn Phillips, who scored an unbeaten 69, and pacer Lockie Ferguson (4/14) did well for New Zealand, helping their side win the first T20I match of the three-match series against Ireland in Belfast on Monday.

He led the way with the ball taking 4-14, but what did @aucklandcricket Ace Lockie Ferguson make of T20I 1 against @cricketireland? Follow play in NZ for T20I 2 with @sparknzsport. #IREvNZ pic.twitter.com/0tXrVm79rq — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 20, 2022

“It was not easy but the way Glenn played, the composure he showed was great. It is about trying to build partnerships in the middle, giving the bowlers plenty to work for at the death. The way Neesham and Glenn played was helpful on a niggly wicket. This Irish team is pretty good, they gave us a good fight in the ODI series and played well today as well. Lockie (Ferguson) did well, we are not very keen to play him in the nets but today on a sluggish pitch he showed how good he is with his change of pace, with those leg cutters,” said Santner in a post-match presentation.

With this win, NZ has taken a series lead of 1-0. In the first innings, New Zealand posted 173/8 on the board, with Glenn Phillips (69 n.o.), James Neesham (29) and Martin Guptill making notable contributions with the bat.

Match Details

When will the Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match be played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match will be played on Wednesday (July 20).

Where will the Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match be played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

What time will the Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match start?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match will start at 8.30 PM IST.

How can I watch the Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match will not be available for telecast on any TV channel.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match will be streamed live on FanCode app.