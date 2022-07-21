New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell continued his golden run with the ball in the second T20 against Ireland in Belfast on Wednesday (July 20). Bracewell became just the third Kiwi bowler to claim a T20I hat-trick after Tim Southee and Jacob Oram as the Black Caps thrashed hosts Ireland by 88 runs in the second match to seal the T20 series 2-0.

Bracewell came into bowl in what turned to be the final over of the match at the Civil Service Cricket Club and removed Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Craig Young in successive deliveries. Bracewell, who hit a match-winning century in the first ODI, finished his bowling with figures of 3/5 in just 0.5 overs.

Watch Michael Bracewell hat-trick in second T20 against Ireland here…

The all-rounder hit 127 runs in just 82 balls in the first ODI against Ireland, smashing 10 boundaries and 7 sixes as New Zealand chased down 305 in the series opener, including most runs in the final over to win an ODI. With the win on Wednesday, New Zealand have taken an unbeaten 2-0 lead in the T20I series. The Black Caps had completed a 3-0 sweep of the ODI series earlier.

On Wednesday, New Zealand posted 179/4 in 20 overs, thanks to Dane Cleaver’s whirlwind knock. The wicketkeeper-batter hit 5 boundaries and 4 sixes for his 55-ball 78 after opener Finn Allen struck 35 off just 20 deliveries. Opener Martin Guptill failed to get going but Cleaver and Allen got New Zealand going.

With cameos from Glenn Philips and Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand posted 179 which proved too good in the end for Ireland. In reply, Ireland were bundled out for just 91 with Ish Sodhi claiming 3/21 before Bracewell claimed a hat-trick to bring a swift end to the game.

Brief scores: New Zealand 179/4 in 20 overs (Dane Cleaver 78 n.o., Finn Allen 35; Josh Little 2/31, Craig Young 2/34) bt Ireland 91 in 13.5 ovs (Mark Adair 27, Paul Stirling 21; Michael Bracewell 3/5, Ish Sodhi 3/21)