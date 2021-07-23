हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ireland vs South Africa

Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20: David Miller powers Proteas to T20 series win

The Proteas actually started badly. Temba Bavuma and Janneman Malan were removed for ducks in the first over by off-spinner Paul Stirling. David Miller was dropped behind the wickets on 19 off a Josh Little delivery, and took advantage.

Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20: David Miller powers Proteas to T20 series win
South Africa's David Miller rescued his side with a whirlwind 75 against Ireland in the 2nd T20. (Source: Twitter)

David Miller made the difference as he blasted an unbeaten 75 for South Africa to win the T20 series by beating Ireland by 42 runs. South Africa slipped to 58/5 after 10 overs but Miller led the fightback with Wiaan Mulder to post 159/7.

Ireland wasted its bowlers’ sterling effort. The Irish bats fell to 56-5 after 10 overs but didn’t have a Miller to beat up the bowlers. Ireland was all out for 117 with three balls left. South Africa has an unbeatable 2-0 lead with the third and last T20 scheduled on Saturday (July 24), also in Belfast.

The Proteas actually started badly. Temba Bavuma and Janneman Malan were removed for ducks in the first over by off-spinner Paul Stirling. Miller was dropped behind the wickets on 19 off a Josh Little delivery, and took advantage.

He and Mulder, 36 from 26 balls, repaired the damage in a stand of 58. Miller carried on and took 24 runs from four sixes, three flying over deep backward leg, off the last over bowled by Little.

Ireland found itself in similar trouble to South Africa at 56/5 after 10 overs but couldn’t turn it around. South African-born allrounder Shane Getkate top-scored with 24. Opener Kevin O'Brien was out for a third straight duck, caught and bowled by Bjorn Fortuin. The left-arm off-spinner earned 3-16 plus a maiden.

Fellow left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-14 from his four overs, and Lungi Ngidi claimed 1-14.

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ireland vs South AfricaDavid Miller
Next
Story

India vs England 2021: Rishabh Pant gets ‘floral’ welcome on return to team, quotes THIS Shah Rukh Khan dialogue

Must Watch

PT3M31S

Jammu-Kashmir Police shoots down drone in Akhnoor, 5 kg IED recovered