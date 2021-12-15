हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Is Ravindra Jadeja retiring from Test cricket? India all-rounder says THIS

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sent a cryptic message to his twitter followers on Wednesday (December 3). 

Is Ravindra Jadeja retiring from Test cricket? India all-rounder says THIS
(Source: Twitter)

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sent a cryptic message to his twitter followers on Wednesday (December 3). 

His post read: "Fake friends believe in rumours. Real friends believe in you."

There are reports floating on the internet that Jadeja may retire from Tests to prolong his limited-overs career. Jadeja currently is healing an injury.

It seems Jadeja has made his message clear albiet in a cryptic way. 

The twitter post could also be in context of the current Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma captaincy saga where various news reporta suggest that there is a rift between him and the Hitman. However Kohli cleared the air, saying there is no rift between him and Rohit. 

Jadeja, a few minutes later, posted a picture of his in the Indian Test jersey and captioned it: "Long way to go". The message further stated that he is not thinking of retiring from Test cricket anytime soon. It also signalled that he is on his way to recovery. 

Jadeja was not picked for the Test squad for South Africa series. It is not certain whether he will be back for the ODI series.

Jadeja had suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur against New Zealand. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm.He was advised to rest and hence was ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand. 

