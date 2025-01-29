India’s star batter Virat Kohli is currently slogging with the Delhi Ranji team as he gears up for a first-class comeback after a long gap of 12 years. Virat will be taking part in Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways, starting from January 30. Ahead of the much-awaited return, Kohli appeared in his first training session with the Delhi team on Tuesday.

Amidst the training session, the son of Kohli's teammates from age-group cricket, Kabir talked to the former India skipper. The video of the same has been going viral on social media where Kabir was spotted asking Kohli, what it takes to become an international cricketer.

In reply, Kohli said, “A lot of hard work. Your father should not tell you to practice or train. You should yourself say every morning that you want to go to practice. If someone practices for an hour, you do it for two hours. That is the only way”.

A lovely interaction between Virat Kohli & young fan during the Ranji Trophy Practice session.

"If someone scores a 50, you score a 100, and if someone scores a 100, you score a 200. Jo benchmark hai us se double (Whatever the benchmark is, you should do double of it).”

Virat Kohli has been going through a rough time on the field as he recorded a chain of low scores in the recently passed Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. Apart from getting a hundred in the first Test in Perth, Kohli could not manage to make an impact with the bat.

After India’s 3-1 series loss in Australia, the BCCI reportedly asked all the players to play in the Ranji Trophy. India’s skipper Rohit Sharma also played for Mumbai alongside the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer. Young batter Shubman Gill is also playing for Punjab while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took part for Delhi.

India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a great comeback for Saurashtra as he took 12 wickets in the game.