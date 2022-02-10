Ishant Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha set to retire? Cricketers drop a big hint

Speculations are rising that Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha may call it quits soon. As per report published in PTI, both Ishant and Saha have not communicated to their state Ranji teams ahead of the red-ball domestic season. With no Tests scheduled to be played this month and Sri Lanka series coming up next, it was expected that Ishant and Saha will feature for their state sides but their non-interest shows they may have had enough.

Transition period in Indian cricket

Ishant Sharma is set to skip the Ranji Trophy, Wriddhiman Saha has already withdrawn and the path does not seem too easy for Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane -- has the long due transition phase kicked in for India's Test team? By the look of it, the wheels of change seem to have been set in motion keeping the upcoming home Test series against Sri Lanka in mind as Ishant's Ranji pullout also puts a huge question mark on his international future.

It is understood that even Pujara and Rahane, who are playing Ranji Trophy, will have to score more than just a stray century to be in reckoning as their bad patch has been a prolonged one and one good innings might not undo the damage that has already been done.

The 33-year-old Ishant is the most experienced player in the current Indian Test set-up with 105 Test matches and 311 wickets in his kitty but has gone off the boil since the tour of England.

On Wednesday, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) selection committee met to pick the Ranji squad and despite the selectors as well as office bearers trying to get in touch with Ishant, they were unable to get a confirmation on his availability till evening.

"As and when, if he tells he wants to play, he will be included as he is a Delhi legend, but I don't know what has happened to him since he has been incommunicado for the last week. He hasn't come for Ranji team's practice sessions. We don't know what's on his mind," a senior DDCA selector said.

"We don't know if the Indian team management has told him something which may have led to a change in his mind-set," he added, rather confused.

The writing was on the wall when Ishant wasn't even considered among the top five pacers who played the three Tests in South Africa.

"Just like Wriddhi, even Ishant has got feelers that his India career might just be over. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are now India's No 1, 2 and 3 in priority list when all are fit," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Then comes Shardul Thakur, who is an all-rounder and Umesh Yadav was choice No.5," he added.

If indeed @Wriddhipops doesn't play for India again, I think we must applaud a fine career and acknowledge an extraordinary, world class wicket keeper. To me the highlight will be his performance in Sri Lanka in 2017 on a difficult surface. Wish him well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 10, 2022

Been saying for a while but even more so today. India's next red ball bowler is Prasidh Krishna. https://t.co/K1lRgPO9Zw — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2022

Against Sri Lanka, India plays two Tests at Mohali and Bengaluru where the two pacers would be Shami and Bumrah (if both are fit) and the third will be Siraj.

It doesn't make sense to take a senior bowler like Ishant and make him carry drinks when an Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna or Ishan Porel can get good exposure.

India, in 2022, play three more Test matches -- two in Bangladesh and one in England which is part of the 2021 series.

Save the Test against England where they might think of fielding four pacers, Ishant is unlikely to fit into the scheme of things.

He played against New Zealand in Kanpur but looked pedestrian for the better part.

In Mumbai, an injury was cited as reason for his ouster even though he was seen bowling at lunch time every day.

It is understood that he didn't bowl well enough in the nets in South Africa to be considered for selection in top five.

